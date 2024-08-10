Previous
St. Benedict's herb by okvalle
St. Benedict's herb

While waiting for my group having lunch, I couldn't resist using the macro lens. A simple picture of the Geum urbanum, also known as wood avens, herb bennet, colewort and St. Benedict's herb.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Karen ace
Beautiful shot - love the clarity and the soft background.
August 10th, 2024  
