116 / 365
St. Benedict's herb
While waiting for my group having lunch, I couldn't resist using the macro lens. A simple picture of the Geum urbanum, also known as wood avens, herb bennet, colewort and St. Benedict's herb.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
10th August 2024 1:41pm
Karen
Beautiful shot - love the clarity and the soft background.
August 10th, 2024
