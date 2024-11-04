Previous
Canoes by okvalle
Canoes

After taking the picture of the pine, I walked back a bit and made a different composition with the canoes in the foreground. The pine is now playing a minor role in the picture.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Kathryn M ace
I love the composition and the colours.
November 4th, 2024  
