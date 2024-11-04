Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
132 / 365
Canoes
After taking the picture of the pine, I walked back a bit and made a different composition with the canoes in the foreground. The pine is now playing a minor role in the picture.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2213
photos
44
followers
22
following
36% complete
View this month »
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Latest from all albums
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
132
1405
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
4th November 2024 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathryn M
ace
I love the composition and the colours.
November 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close