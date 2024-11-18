Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
134 / 365
Plan B
I'm including my plan B shot today. I took it during the morning after delivering some school kids, and waiting for them to return back.
The macro lens was on the camera, so I was hunting around behind the bus, and found this dried plant.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2229
photos
44
followers
22
following
36% complete
View this month »
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
Latest from all albums
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
134
1419
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th November 2024 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close