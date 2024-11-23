Previous
Tuba player by okvalle
135 / 365

Tuba player

This was a challenging shot, with very low light, so it got a bit noisy. I tried to enhance it in post production. This is one of the tuba players in the Salvation Army band I transported.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
36% complete

Photo Details

