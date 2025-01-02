Previous
Lunch by okvalle
Lunch

At the mall today I tried to find something to capture. I stopped to check out some olive oil bottle, but saw this young couple having lunch just behind them. I shifted focus and captured them. It could almost be a 50/50 image the way I composed it.
2nd January 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Photo Details

