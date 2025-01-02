Sign up
140 / 365
Lunch
At the mall today I tried to find something to capture. I stopped to check out some olive oil bottle, but saw this young couple having lunch just behind them. I shifted focus and captured them. It could almost be a 50/50 image the way I composed it.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2281
photos
45
followers
22
following
38% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd January 2025 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
