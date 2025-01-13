Previous
Sunrise over the Oslo fjord by okvalle
141 / 365

Sunrise over the Oslo fjord

This is from the small town of Tofte, situated between the Oslo fjord and Drammens fjord. I snapped this photo while waiting for my passengers.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
38% complete

Photo Details

