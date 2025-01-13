Sign up
Previous
141 / 365
Sunrise over the Oslo fjord
This is from the small town of Tofte, situated between the Oslo fjord and Drammens fjord. I snapped this photo while waiting for my passengers.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
2
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
13th January 2025 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
