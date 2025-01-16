Previous
Sandefjord cemetery by okvalle
Sandefjord cemetery

Since I was at the Sandefjord cemetery searching for an angle for my daily picture, I just had to capture this scene as well.
RIP Ásmund❤️
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Ole Kristian Valle

