Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
142 / 365
Sandefjord cemetery
Since I was at the Sandefjord cemetery searching for an angle for my daily picture, I just had to capture this scene as well.
RIP Ásmund❤️
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2297
photos
46
followers
22
following
38% complete
View this month »
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
Latest from all albums
1473
1474
141
1475
1476
1477
1478
142
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
16th January 2025 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close