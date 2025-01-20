Sign up
Previous
143 / 365
Tram
I was following this tram in Oslo, and realised that it could be a cool shot. Shot with my phone
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2303
photos
46
followers
22
following
39% complete
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
1478
142
1479
1480
1481
143
1482
1483
Martyn Drage
A very cool shot indeed
January 21st, 2025
