144 / 365
Firepost
This is mounted on the wall of a hotel, next to an emergency shelter. This got me thinking, that I should familiarise myself in my neighbourhood, and search for shelters. You never know when you need them in these troublesome times in Europe.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
