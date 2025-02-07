Sign up
Previous
148 / 365
Problems!
I actually was supposed to go up in the mountains as I did yesterday, but I got some critical error messages in the bus, so I had to get someone to locate the issues. I had to leave the bus at the garage, and get home on public transport.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2326
photos
46
followers
22
following
40% complete
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
1495
1496
147
1497
1498
1499
1500
148
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
7th February 2025 11:05am
Privacy
Public
Jackie Snider
Interesting portrait.
February 7th, 2025
