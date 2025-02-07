Previous
Problems! by okvalle
148 / 365

Problems!

I actually was supposed to go up in the mountains as I did yesterday, but I got some critical error messages in the bus, so I had to get someone to locate the issues. I had to leave the bus at the garage, and get home on public transport.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Interesting portrait.
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact