Previous
149 / 365
Lach cone
I also captured this Larch cone on a branch covered with some lichen. Not my favourite today, so this will go into the extras album.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Karen
ace
The cone is beautiful! Lovely soft background.
February 19th, 2025
