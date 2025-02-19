Previous
Lach cone by okvalle
Lach cone

I also captured this Larch cone on a branch covered with some lichen. Not my favourite today, so this will go into the extras album.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Photo Details

Karen
The cone is beautiful! Lovely soft background.
February 19th, 2025  
