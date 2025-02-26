Sign up
Up close
I had to get intimate with the sculpture, and shooting right up to the mirror globe inside the big globe.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
4
Album
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
26th February 2025 9:18am
