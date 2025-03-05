Sign up
151 / 365
Lights
A picture I took some years ago, and showed up in FB memories. It was an experiment at the time I took the picture. I was very pleased with the result.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
Ole Kristian Valle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely
March 5th, 2025
