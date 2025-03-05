Previous
Lights by okvalle
Lights

A picture I took some years ago, and showed up in FB memories. It was an experiment at the time I took the picture. I was very pleased with the result.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Ole Kristian Valle

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 5th, 2025  
