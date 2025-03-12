Sign up
Previous
153 / 365
Fire
Still at Eiksetra.
I guess the children grilled some sausages for lunch. I was busy relaxing in a warm bus ;)
I like how the heat is blurring out the background a bit.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2365
photos
49
followers
22
following
41% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th March 2025 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
