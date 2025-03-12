Previous
Fire by okvalle
153 / 365

Fire

Still at Eiksetra.
I guess the children grilled some sausages for lunch. I was busy relaxing in a warm bus ;)
I like how the heat is blurring out the background a bit.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact