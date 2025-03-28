Sign up
157 / 365
Circle K
An unmanned petrol station where I park the bus. I saw the reflection, and wanted to take an extra shot today.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
43% complete
