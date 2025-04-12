Sign up
Previous
158 / 365
Dandelion
The first dandelion in our garden.
Sometimes you don't see what's in front of you. This is about 1,5 meters from the door, and as I came back from my bird shooting trip, I went out again with a macro lens to capture the dandelion.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th April 2025 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
