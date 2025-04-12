Previous
Dandelion by okvalle
158 / 365

Dandelion

The first dandelion in our garden.
Sometimes you don't see what's in front of you. This is about 1,5 meters from the door, and as I came back from my bird shooting trip, I went out again with a macro lens to capture the dandelion.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact