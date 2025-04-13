Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
159 / 365
Konnerud fotball
The first round of the Norwegian national cup is normally a local match, so Strømsgodset was playing against Konnerud, also a local team from Drammen.
I got VIP treatment from them, and I felt very welcome. I had a good chat with the "lady in red"
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2409
photos
48
followers
22
following
43% complete
View this month »
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Latest from all albums
230
1561
1562
1563
158
1564
159
1565
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
13th April 2025 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close