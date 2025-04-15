Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
160 / 365
Wagon wheels
An old log building at Brennabu, where I picked up my passengers today. It was a three hour drive just to get there
https://maps.app.goo.gl/aNmLpam3eioL4X5UA
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2412
photos
48
followers
22
following
43% complete
View this month »
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Latest from all albums
1563
158
1564
159
1565
1566
1567
160
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
15th April 2025 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close