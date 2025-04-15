Previous
Wagon wheels by okvalle
160 / 365

Wagon wheels

An old log building at Brennabu, where I picked up my passengers today. It was a three hour drive just to get there

https://maps.app.goo.gl/aNmLpam3eioL4X5UA
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact