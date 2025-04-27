Previous
Wood Anemone by okvalle
162 / 365

Wood Anemone

I took a little trip through a forest today, and had to capture these wood anemones.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
