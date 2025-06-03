Previous
Lillehammer by okvalle
Lillehammer

Lillehammer hosted the winter Olympics in 1994.
I will spend the night at a hotel in town, and will pick up a group and deliver them at their destination tomorrow. It's on my way home, so hopefully I'll get home reasonably early tomorrow.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

