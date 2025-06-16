Previous
This is where I live. This is Lier, and in the Background is Drammen.
Lier produces lots of fruit, vegetables and grains.
16th June 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

Phil Sandford
Looks beautiful
June 16th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
sure looks like a fertile growing place
June 16th, 2025  
