Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
172 / 365
View
This is where I live. This is Lier, and in the Background is Drammen.
Lier produces lots of fruit, vegetables and grains.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2494
photos
48
followers
22
following
47% complete
View this month »
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Latest from all albums
171
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
172
1629
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
16th June 2025 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Sandford
ace
Looks beautiful
June 16th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sure looks like a fertile growing place
June 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close