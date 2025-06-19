Sign up
173 / 365
Remains
While walking around the harbour you can find evidence of a meal. Maybe a seagull had a feast here.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
