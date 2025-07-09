Sign up
Previous
175 / 365
Forgotten bicycle
Another picture of the bicycle in the forest I came across some time ago
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
1
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Rusting up well, isn't it?
July 9th, 2025
