Bus parking by okvalle
Bus parking

I was the only Norwegian bus at the parking at Vineland's park.
I tidied up by removing power lines, poles and a shadow from one pole crossing over the tram lines. It was just an experiment to see how good it got with Luminar Neo.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
