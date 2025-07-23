Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
178 / 365
Bus parking
I was the only Norwegian bus at the parking at Vineland's park.
I tidied up by removing power lines, poles and a shadow from one pole crossing over the tram lines. It was just an experiment to see how good it got with Luminar Neo.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2537
photos
49
followers
22
following
48% complete
View this month »
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Latest from all albums
1661
1662
1663
177
1664
1665
178
1666
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd July 2025 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close