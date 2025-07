It's hot

I was in the bus to pick up my tripod. It was very hot inside.

You can see the temperature in celcius on the instruments. 31°C (87,8°F) outside and 50°C (122°F) inside the bus. When running it cools down though. I didn't drive today, but maybe that would be the best way to keep cool.



I'm happy that I'm going on a "Coolcation" to the Faroe Islands on Sunday.