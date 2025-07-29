Previous
Christine by okvalle
182 / 365

Christine

My daughter, Christine was working in a bar these days. I had to check in on her.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Dorothy ace
Good for you dad.
July 30th, 2025  
