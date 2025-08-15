Sign up
Memorial
A memorial over men lost ar sea or died in accidents in the mountains.
A mother and her two children looking out at the sea, waiting for the husband and father to return home.
This memorial is placed in the village Gjógv, Faroe Islands.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Tags
