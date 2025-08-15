Previous
Memorial by okvalle
Memorial

A memorial over men lost ar sea or died in accidents in the mountains.
A mother and her two children looking out at the sea, waiting for the husband and father to return home.
This memorial is placed in the village Gjógv, Faroe Islands.
Ole Kristian Valle

Ole Kristian Valle
