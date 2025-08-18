Previous
Balancing by okvalle
192 / 365

Balancing

In the village Leynar we found this guy working on the roof of a boat house. He's probably going the change the roof, and it seems to be about time to do it.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
August 18th, 2025  
