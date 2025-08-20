Previous
Tjørnuvík by okvalle
Tjørnuvík

They narrow road down to the village Tjørnuvík.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
those hills!
August 20th, 2025  
