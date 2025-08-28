Gunnar Sønsteby

In the heart of Rjukan stands the statue of Gunnar Sønsteby, Norway’s most decorated resistance fighter. Known simply as ‘Kjakan,’ he became a symbol of defiance during the German occupation, leading sabotage missions and intelligence work that struck at the core of Nazi control. His courage and resourcefulness made him both feared by the enemy and revered by his countrymen. Here, beneath the shadow of the mountains that frame Rjukan and Vemork, the bronze figure honors not only one man, but the spirit of resistance that helped secure Norway’s freedom. As a veteran of Norway’s armed forces, I was deeply honored to receive the Gunnar Sønsteby Prize in 2017—a reminder that his legacy still inspires those who came after.