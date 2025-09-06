Previous
The Trap by okvalle
The Trap

In the stillness of the morning, the trap is set. A perfect web, glinting like a snare of steel, hangs between shadow and sunlight. At its center waits the patient hunter, motionless — until the next unsuspecting victim shakes a single thread.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
