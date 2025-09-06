Sign up
Previous
197 / 365
The Trap
In the stillness of the morning, the trap is set. A perfect web, glinting like a snare of steel, hangs between shadow and sunlight. At its center waits the patient hunter, motionless — until the next unsuspecting victim shakes a single thread.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2627
photos
51
followers
22
following
53% complete
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
197
Views
0
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
6th September 2025 6:07pm
