Portrait of Focus by okvalle
Portrait of Focus

The weight of concentration rests in his hands, eyes fixed on the task ahead. A quiet strength, shaped by years behind the wheel, now turned toward learning anew.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
