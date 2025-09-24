Sign up
Previous
203 / 365
Portrait of Focus
The weight of concentration rests in his hands, eyes fixed on the task ahead. A quiet strength, shaped by years behind the wheel, now turned toward learning anew.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th September 2025 10:26am
