A Softer Glimpse

This portrait began as a simple demonstration — how a shallow depth of field can turn the background into softness and light. Yet the image became more than an example of technique. His eyes caught the lens with quiet humor, a gentleness that leaned closer than before. Compared with his calm, steady presence in the earlier frame, this feels like a softer glimpse — the same man, but with a touch more warmth revealed.



This portrait is part of a small series taken during the same photo session as today’s main 365 image.