Previous
211 / 365
Red Clover
Still standing in the soft light of October,
a fragile echo of summer’s warmth —
holding on a little longer,
as the world slowly fades into rest.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2692
photos
51
followers
23
following
57% complete
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
1746
210
1747
39
1748
1749
40
211
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
14th October 2025 3:35pm
