Previous
The Gallion Lady by okvalle
214 / 365

The Gallion Lady

On a quiet street near the harbour in Drøbak, a ship’s figurehead gazes out from the wall of a white house — a guardian of sailors long gone, now watching over a peaceful coastal town.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact