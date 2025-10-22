Sign up
215 / 365
Leaves by the River
The new Drammen Bridge rises across the river, still surrounded by traces of construction. I couldn’t get close, so I stayed back — where a few fallen leaves had settled on the old concrete edge. Sometimes distance brings its own kind of calm.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Views
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd October 2025 9:19am
