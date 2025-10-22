Previous
Leaves by the River by okvalle
215 / 365

Leaves by the River

The new Drammen Bridge rises across the river, still surrounded by traces of construction. I couldn’t get close, so I stayed back — where a few fallen leaves had settled on the old concrete edge. Sometimes distance brings its own kind of calm.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact