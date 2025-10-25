Sign up
Previous
217 / 365
Gathering at the Bridge
Crowds filled the riverside as flags were raised and the new city bridge stood ready.
People pressed forward with excitement, waiting for history to unfold — a moment Drammen hadn’t seen since 1936, when the old bridge it replaces first opened.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
25th October 2025 12:44pm
