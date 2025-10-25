Previous
Gathering at the Bridge by okvalle
217 / 365

Gathering at the Bridge

Crowds filled the riverside as flags were raised and the new city bridge stood ready.
People pressed forward with excitement, waiting for history to unfold — a moment Drammen hadn’t seen since 1936, when the old bridge it replaces first opened.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact