Autumn’s Last Breath by okvalle
Autumn’s Last Breath

The rain had deepened the colours, and among the fading reds, one small green leaf still refused to give in — a quiet echo of resilience at the edge of the season.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Ole Kristian Valle

Photo Details

