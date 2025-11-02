Sign up
220 / 365
Autumn’s Last Breath
The rain had deepened the colours, and among the fading reds, one small green leaf still refused to give in — a quiet echo of resilience at the edge of the season.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Album
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
2nd November 2025 12:02pm
