Previous
Shopping for family by okvalle
226 / 365

Shopping for family

My wife searching for clothes for our grandson in Uganda — a small moment of everyday life, far from home but always connected.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact