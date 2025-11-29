Sign up
Christmas Detail
Outside my local supermarket, I took a moment to look closer at the decorations. Among the bright colours and lights, this little pattern caught my eye — a quiet detail hidden in all the Christmas noise.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years.
