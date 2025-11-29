Previous
Christmas Detail by okvalle
Christmas Detail

Outside my local supermarket, I took a moment to look closer at the decorations. Among the bright colours and lights, this little pattern caught my eye — a quiet detail hidden in all the Christmas noise.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Photo Details

