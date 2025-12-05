Sign up
Previous
231 / 365
Oslo’s sweetest city
And this second image is from the entrance hall at the Norwegian Museum of Science and Technology, where this year’s “Oslos gøyeste pepperkakeby” is slowly taking shape — one colourful gingerbread house at a time.
About the project:
https://www.tekniskmuseum.no/en/oslo-gingerbread-town
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2772
photos
54
followers
23
following
63% complete
