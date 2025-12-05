Previous
Oslo’s sweetest city by okvalle
Oslo’s sweetest city

And this second image is from the entrance hall at the Norwegian Museum of Science and Technology, where this year’s “Oslos gøyeste pepperkakeby” is slowly taking shape — one colourful gingerbread house at a time.

About the project:
https://www.tekniskmuseum.no/en/oslo-gingerbread-town
5th December 2025

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
