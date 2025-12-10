Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
234 / 365
Bloom by the Highway
A small, stubborn bloom beside the rush of E18 — a tiny reminder that life keeps going in the quiet corners, even next to the constant movement of traffic and work.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2782
photos
56
followers
23
following
64% complete
View this month »
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Latest from all albums
232
1804
46
233
1805
47
234
1806
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
10th December 2025 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close