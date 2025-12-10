Previous
Bloom by the Highway by okvalle
234 / 365

Bloom by the Highway

A small, stubborn bloom beside the rush of E18 — a tiny reminder that life keeps going in the quiet corners, even next to the constant movement of traffic and work.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
