Previous
239 / 365
Before We Left
This was my safety shot for the day.
A few water droplets on the grass in the garden, photographed before we headed into town.
I like having these small moments early on — not as a backup plan, but as a reminder that I don’t have to chase images.
They tend to appear right where I am, if I slow down enough to notice.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
