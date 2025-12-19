Previous
Before We Left by okvalle
Before We Left

This was my safety shot for the day.

A few water droplets on the grass in the garden, photographed before we headed into town.

I like having these small moments early on — not as a backup plan, but as a reminder that I don’t have to chase images.

They tend to appear right where I am, if I slow down enough to notice.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
