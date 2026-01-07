Sign up
Previous
243 / 365
Waiting for the first run
A short stop in Hemsedal.
Skiers lined up at the lift, ready to head up the mountain. Helmets, skis, quiet conversations — everyone moving at the same slow pace, waiting their turn.
I only had a few minutes before continuing on. Long enough to notice the rhythm of the place, before the road called again.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2820
photos
57
followers
23
following
66% complete
View this month »
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Latest from all albums
1829
1830
242
1831
1832
1833
1834
243
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
7th January 2026 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
