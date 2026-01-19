Previous
Hans Esbern by okvalle
245 / 365

Hans Esbern

This is Hans Esbern, a good friend and former colleague from the Faroe Islands, who joined the trip.
Having familiar company on the road always makes a long day feel lighter, especially when shared experiences stretch back many years.
19th January 2026

Ole Kristian Valle

