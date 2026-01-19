Sign up
Previous
245 / 365
Hans Esbern
This is Hans Esbern, a good friend and former colleague from the Faroe Islands, who joined the trip.
Having familiar company on the road always makes a long day feel lighter, especially when shared experiences stretch back many years.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2835
photos
57
followers
23
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th January 2026 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
