Previous
Missing a tooth by okvalle
246 / 365

Missing a tooth

A brief stop along the way.
An excavator, worn from use, missing one tooth.
Not planned — just noticed.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact