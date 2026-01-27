Sign up
Previous
248 / 365
Waiting
A large group of ducks gathered by the water, clearly used to being fed.
A few came closer, hopeful — but today they only received my attention, and a photograph.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
2
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th January 2026 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love that perfect profile
January 27th, 2026
Suzanne
ace
And they got cold feet!
January 27th, 2026
