Previous
Waiting by okvalle
248 / 365

Waiting

A large group of ducks gathered by the water, clearly used to being fed.
A few came closer, hopeful — but today they only received my attention, and a photograph.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love that perfect profile
January 27th, 2026  
Suzanne ace
And they got cold feet!
January 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact