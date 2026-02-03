Previous
Standing Still by okvalle
Standing Still

A brief pause on the shoreline.
Snow underfoot, water behind, and a moment of stillness before moving on.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
