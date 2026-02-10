Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
253 / 365
Same place, different voice.
A concrete block, slowly claimed by colour and time.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2871
photos
58
followers
23
following
69% complete
View this month »
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Latest from all albums
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
253
1868
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
10th February 2026 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close