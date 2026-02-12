Sign up
Previous
254 / 365
Keeping Warm
On my way toward the memorial I noticed this hooded crow.
It seemed almost to follow me, stopping every few steps and watching.
Then it settled down on the cold ground, feathers puffed up, legs tucked beneath its body to keep the warmth in.
While people remember history in stone and bronze, life continues quietly nearby.
This small presence in the snow felt like a reminder of that.
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years.
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th February 2026 12:13pm
