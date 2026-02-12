Previous
Keeping Warm by okvalle
254 / 365

Keeping Warm

On my way toward the memorial I noticed this hooded crow.
It seemed almost to follow me, stopping every few steps and watching.

Then it settled down on the cold ground, feathers puffed up, legs tucked beneath its body to keep the warmth in.

While people remember history in stone and bronze, life continues quietly nearby.
This small presence in the snow felt like a reminder of that.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Ole Kristian Valle

